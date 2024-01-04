NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.95 and a 200 day moving average of $236.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.