NorthRock Partners LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $429.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.44 and its 200-day moving average is $395.13. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

