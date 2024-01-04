NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,823. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $410.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $414.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

