NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $393.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

