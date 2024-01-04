NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $440,000 in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,663,000.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DCMB stock opened at $50.93 on Thursday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

