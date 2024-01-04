NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $253.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $255.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.89 and a 200-day moving average of $240.90.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

