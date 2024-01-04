NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 300 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $319,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,071.99, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.