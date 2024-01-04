NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

