NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

