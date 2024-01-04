NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GD opened at $256.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $261.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.