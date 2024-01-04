Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 9,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Up 3.8 %

Novartis stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $222.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.