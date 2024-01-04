Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Raised by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 104.8% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

