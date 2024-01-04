Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

