Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 101.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $465.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

