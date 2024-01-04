Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 737,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 114,993 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 47,285 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

