Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JQC opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.