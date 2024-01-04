Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
JQC stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
