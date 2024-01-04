Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

JQC stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,784,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,809,000 after acquiring an additional 562,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 61,898 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

