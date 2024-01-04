Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

JFR stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

