Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGHGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JGH opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

