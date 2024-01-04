Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JGH opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $12.70.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
