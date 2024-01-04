Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JGH opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

