Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NMCO opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $12.54.
Insider Transactions at Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
In related news, Chairman Terence J. Toth bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,582.75. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 7,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terence J. Toth purchased 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
