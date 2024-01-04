Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NMZ opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $35,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

