Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NMZ opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $35,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
