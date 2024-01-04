Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

