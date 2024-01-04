Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NQP stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,162 shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $209,952.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,836,300.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 395,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
