Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NQP stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,162 shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $209,952.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,836,300.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 395,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

