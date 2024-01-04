Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JPC stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

In other news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

