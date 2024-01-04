Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

In related news, insider Jack Evans sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $28,626.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,188,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 432,502 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 409,486 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 599,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324,005 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174,196 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

