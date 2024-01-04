Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAD opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $168,997.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $160,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.