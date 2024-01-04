Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JRI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. 15,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,846. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.