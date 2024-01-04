Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:JRI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. 15,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,846. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
