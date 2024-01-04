Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $12.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

