nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVT. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.51. 40,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,342. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,908,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $65,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after buying an additional 1,604,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,724,000 after buying an additional 1,283,000 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

