NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $216.08, but opened at $204.31. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $205.27, with a volume of 514,633 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

