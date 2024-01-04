Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.24% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

