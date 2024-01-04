Oleeo (LON:OLEE) Shares Up 3,289.8%

Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3,289.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04). 2,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.72 ($0.06).
The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -898.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,999.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.
Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.
