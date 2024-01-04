Omega Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,326 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 11,779% compared to the average volume of 28 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMGA. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 3,512,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMGA shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Omega Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Omega Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Up 115.4 %

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 55,522,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,172,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.79% and a negative net margin of 3,802.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

