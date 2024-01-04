Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 278.79% from the company’s previous close.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 26,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.96.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
