Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 278.79% from the company’s previous close.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 26,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.