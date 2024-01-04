Oppenheimer Downgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Market Perform

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $973,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $8,639,000. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

