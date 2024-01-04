OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading 3.5% Higher

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 113,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 395,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

OSUR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $616.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.19.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.56 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $194,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

