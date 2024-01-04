Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Up 10%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 20,494,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 17,525,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.59.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

