Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,044,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,789,678 shares.The stock last traded at $44.10 and had previously closed at $44.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

