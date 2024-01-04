PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 673.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $98.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

