Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Decreased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,776,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.02. 2,380,840 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

