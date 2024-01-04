Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.10% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 76.2% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 65,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.02. 2,380,840 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

