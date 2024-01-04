Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Lessened by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 2.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.40. 708,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.89. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

