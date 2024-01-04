Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 44,699 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 2.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $285.17. The company had a trading volume of 618,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,526. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 162.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

