Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $73.57 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,381,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,786,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

