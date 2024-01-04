Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK):

1/2/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

12/27/2023 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2023 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

12/8/2023 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

PK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. 315,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,563. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

