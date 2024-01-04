Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.38 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

