Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

SCHM opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

