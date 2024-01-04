Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

