Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $294.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.29. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

