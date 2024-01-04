Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $430.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $348.06 and a one year high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.30 and a 200-day moving average of $409.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.